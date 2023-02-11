Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 6,828 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.