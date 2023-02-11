Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.