Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $49.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

