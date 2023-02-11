Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBX opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.63 million, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

