Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at about $369,000.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS ENOR opened at $24.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

