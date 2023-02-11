Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 7.33% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $21.00.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

