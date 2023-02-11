Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
