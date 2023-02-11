Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

