Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 548 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 1.6 %

KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.