KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRKKF remained flat at $48.75 during trading hours on Friday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Get KRUK Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.