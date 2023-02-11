KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS KRKKF remained flat at $48.75 during trading hours on Friday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $59.50.
Separately, Citigroup cut KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
