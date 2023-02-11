Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

