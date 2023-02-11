Lake Street Capital Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $40.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208,282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 555,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

