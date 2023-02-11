Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LDSCY remained flat at $8.24 during trading on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Land Securities Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.81) to GBX 700 ($8.41) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. AlphaValue cut Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 575 ($6.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

