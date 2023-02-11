Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LDSCY remained flat at $8.24 during trading on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.