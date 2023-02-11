Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

LGYRF remained flat at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

