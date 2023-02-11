Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) COO Joseph J. Beacom Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $181.03 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

