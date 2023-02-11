Lanvin Group (LANV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th.

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Lanvin Group stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of -0.03. Lanvin Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lanvin Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

