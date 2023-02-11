LCX (LCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.57 Million

LCX (LCX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $96.57 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000192 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

