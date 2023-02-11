LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,202.49

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $2,202.49 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

