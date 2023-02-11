LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Price Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 377,784 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 617,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

