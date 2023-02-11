Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HSBC from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Li Auto by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 116,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

