Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Holdings Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.97% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $51,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

