Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

