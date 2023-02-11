Lindsay Co. (LNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 28th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.