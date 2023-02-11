LINK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $176,447.40 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, LINK has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $255.59 million and approximately $176,447.40 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $37.95 or 0.00174954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00432086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,215.33 or 0.28622141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

