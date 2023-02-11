LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
