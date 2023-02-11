LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

The stock has a market cap of £23.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

