Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 1,096.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
LOWLF stock remained flat at C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,898. Lowell Farms has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowell Farms (LOWLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.