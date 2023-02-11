Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 1,096.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

LOWLF stock remained flat at C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,898. Lowell Farms has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms, Inc operates as a cannabis company. It owns, manages, and operates cultivation, extraction, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. Its products include flower, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, tinctures and pre-rolls. The firm’s brands include House Weed, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, and Moon.

