Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.58.

LOW opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.83.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

