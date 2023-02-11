Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.