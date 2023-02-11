Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $46.82 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

