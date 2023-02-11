LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the January 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,815. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $180.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.8189 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
Featured Articles
