Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Up 551.3% in January

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 551.3% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 8.0 %
LYT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 126,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,053. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.
Further Reading
