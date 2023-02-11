Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 9,700.0% in January

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 9,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

MFD stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

