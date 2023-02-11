Madison Wealth Management Buys 1,940 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average of $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

