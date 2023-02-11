Madison Wealth Management Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

