Madison Wealth Management Purchases 2,729 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

