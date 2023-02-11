Madison Wealth Management Purchases 813 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in NIKE by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 222,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NKE opened at $122.23 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
