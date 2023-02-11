Madison Wealth Management Sells 11,594 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

