Madison Wealth Management Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $561.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.34.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

