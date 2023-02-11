MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $314.90 million and $96.29 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00006895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,249,162 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

