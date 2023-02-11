Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Manganese X Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MNXXF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
