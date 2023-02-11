Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNXXF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. It operates under the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Property Interests in Canada, and Technology Development of HVAC Systems. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

