Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $28.49 or 0.00130398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

