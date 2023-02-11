Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

