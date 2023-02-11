Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Masco

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,070. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.