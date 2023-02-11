Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Masco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. 4,489,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

