Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $102.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Masonite International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.