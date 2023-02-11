Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.
Masonite International Price Performance
NYSE DOOR opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $102.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.