MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.16 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.66 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

