Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

MAT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

