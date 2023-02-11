Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Mawson Gold Stock Up 9.6 %
Mawson Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 122,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,757. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.