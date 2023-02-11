Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Mawson Gold Stock Up 9.6 %

Mawson Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 122,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,757. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

