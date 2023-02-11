MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $396.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

